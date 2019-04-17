Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Geneva F. Andrews Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Geneva F. Andrews, age 88, of Glencoe, who passed away on April 15, 2019. Rev. Larry Fuhrman will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, Alabama. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Geneva was a member of First Baptist Church Glencoe since 1961. Before retirement, she worked for Ragland Brick Company and The Etowah Baptist Association. She was an avid gardener and cook. She loved to travel and spend time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert A. Poland, Talmadge Brewer and Gordon Andrews; brothers, Charles Vibert Forbes and Robert Mac Forbes; sister, Gabie F. Luker; son, David Glenn Poland; parents, Robert Lee Forbes and Claudia William Forbes.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery P. Poland and wife Cathea; daughter-in-law, Mary Poland; sister, Gloria Phillips; grandchildren, Jesica Jehn (Matt), Mary Catherine Poland, Russell Poland (Anne-Marie), Paul Poland (Sarah Beth), Jonathan Poland and Kinsey Poland; great-grandchildren, Thomas Jehn, James Jehn, Lola Jehn and Mya Poland.
Pallbearers will be Steve Phillips, Kenny Phillips, Pete Forbes, Scott Quinn, Matt Jehn, Russell Poland and Paul Poland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Forbes, Ira Luker and Jonathan Poland.
Special thanks to Coosa Valley Health and Rehab and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Give Me Shelter Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 864, Shalimar, FL 32579-0864 (www.givemeshelterministries.org) or First Baptist Church Glencoe, 103 N. College St., Glencoe, AL 35905.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2019
