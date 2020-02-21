|
Geneva Lee Kilgore, 72, of Attalla, passed away February 18, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Visitation will be 11 until noon prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon FCM Church Cemetery.
Geneva was born to the late J.B. and Lola Mae Reeves on February 24, 1947, in Blount County, AL. She graduated from Etowah High School in 1965. She was a CNA with Attalla Healthcare for over a decade, and later an area supervisor with Majik Market for over 20 years, when she retired in 1990. Geneva was also an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide. Her pride and joy was her two grandchildren, Nathan and Jordan.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Rayford of Attalla, AL.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Norman Kilgore; children, Sharon Renee Walker (Barry) of Attalla, and Tommy Kilgore of Attalla; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jordan Walker; one brother, Jerry (Clara) Reeves of Attalla; one sister, Doris (Billie) Adams of Conneaut, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and so many other loving relatives and close friends that she loved dearly.
Thanks so much to Carolyn Walker and Melissa Tolton; Mom loved you both so much.
Pallbearers will be Jake Rayford, Brian Stovers, Travis Collins, Jeffrey Hooie (Health) and Tony Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pro-Health Hospice and Gadsden Health and Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020