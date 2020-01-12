Home

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Community of Christ Church
Joplin, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Community of Christ Church
Joplin, MO
Geneva Ruth Reed


1932 - 2020
Geneva Ruth Reed Obituary
Geneva Ruth Reed, 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Gadsden.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1932, to the late Carl and Ada Gurley in Joplin, Missouri. Geneva had five siblings: Carrie Newdigger (Glenn), Thelma Gold (Gene), Mickey McDaniel, Bonnie McBride (Jerry) and Carl Gurley Jr. (Glenda).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Reed.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Reed-Fike (Jody Baker); grandson, Ryan McRae (Linze); great-grandchildren, Azalea and Eve McRae; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She married Glen Reed on Nov. 21, 1956. He served in the armed forces for 24 years, and they spent many happy years traveling the world with their daughter, Michelle.
Glen and Geneva were dedicated members of Masonic organizations, including many years of service with the Order of the Eastern Star. Geneva cherished her time as a member of her church, Community of Christ (RLDS) and had served as a deacon in her later years.
Everyone who knew Geneva loved her. She was kind and a friend to everyone she met. She lived a life well spent with her family, church, friends and pets.
Thank you to her special friends, Marsha Williams and Cheri Ford.
Geneva will be dearly missed.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at the Community of Christ Church in Joplin, Missouri, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the hour of service. The Church is located at 1212 Goetz Blvd., Joplin, MO 64801.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community of Christ Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Reed family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020
