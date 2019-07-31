Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Genevieve Keeling Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Genevieve Keeling, 81, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Monday, July 29. Rev. Elizabeth O'Neill will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Genevieve was a kind, giving and gracious lady. She was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church. Her family was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) W. Keeling; father, Ernest Lancaster; mother, Noda V. Lancaster.
She is survived by her sons, Michael W. Keeling, Stephen Craig Keeling (Kim); daughter, Valerie Arlene Crotwell (Steve); grandchildren, Tara, Kyle and Dylan.
Pallbearers will be Steve Trawick, Gary Wood, Travis Jernigan, Terry Elliott, Jason Ray and Brett Ray.
Special thanks to friends at Regency Pointe, The Gardens of Waterford, Mrs. Ernestine and Mrs. Shirley Martinez.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 31, 2019
