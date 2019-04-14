Home

Genia Goble Baty

Genia Goble Baty Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today at Village Chapel for Genia Goble Baty, 69, who died Saturday, April 12, 2019. Rev. D'Antonio Bozeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Bristow Cove Cemetery, Boaz. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Genia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, music, and going to church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Reed; father, Theodore Goble; and siblings, Joseph Goble, Alfred Goble, Russell Gilliand, Ann Goble, James Goble, Harold Goble, and Lozelle Goble.
She is survived by her sons, David (Zona) Baty, Chris (Kelli) Baty, Matt (Amanda) Baty; grandchildren, Kayla Baty, Taylor Baty, Bailey Baty, Josalee Baty, Caleb Hudson, Meighan Hudson; great-grandchildren, Aiden Pappas and Rylan Clontz; and sisters, Martha Muchler and Flonell Pace.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2019
