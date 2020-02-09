Home

Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
George Ferber Obituary
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Williams Southside Chapel for Mr. George Ferber, 90, who died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Rev. Lauil Thompson is officiating. Services will be directed by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Mr. Ferber died in his home peacefully with his family around.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the Army during the Korean War. As a young man, he worked in his parents' candy/soda shop. He married the love of his life, Lillian, in 1956. Together they had five boys. He was a meat cutter for over 30 years. He worked in grocery stores in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. His family moved to Alabama upon retirement in 1989. "Mr. George" was famous for taking aluminum cans and making them into bi-planes. Known for his kind heart "Airplane Man" gave them to friends, doctors, nurses, and people he cared about. He loved fishing and boating when he was young. He was an avid bowler for most of his life. He loved working with his hands; he could build and repair anything. He loved playing cards with the Rainbow City Seniors Club on Tuesdays and Fridays. He enjoyed the company and competition.
Mr. Ferber was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, of 53 years, and his brothers, Gerald and Albert.
Mr. Ferber is survived by his five sons, George Jr. (Cheri) of North Hampton, New Hampshire, Kenneth (Cindy) of Orlando, Florida, Richard (Deborah) of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Frederick of Mobile, Robert of Gadsden; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Encompass Healthcare.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Williams Southside Funeral.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020
