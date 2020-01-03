|
|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at MeadowBrook Church for George Leonard Hartsook Jr., 81, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Rev. Randy Gunter will officiate. Entombment will be at Crestwood Mausoleum. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mr. Hartsook was born March 30, 1938, and was a lifelong resident of Gadsden. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1956 and afterwards attended the University of Alabama. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. as an area supervisor in 1989 with 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and enjoyed traveling to fascinating places. He was a faithful member of MeadowBrook Church, where his favorite place of service was as a greeter. He enjoyed welcoming visitors and members alike to the church that he loved so much.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Leonard Hartsook Sr. and Larue McDaniel Hartsook; and sister, Carol Lynne Hartsook.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Jane "Janie" Tillison Hartsook; children, George Leonard (Anna) Hartsook III, Deborah Lynn Sprague; grandchildren, Stephen and Carolyn Sprague; sisters, Jane Hartsook (Butch) Herb, Nancy Hartsook Roper; nephew, Charles "Chuck" (Lisa) Herb III; niece, Jennifer Morgan; chosen children, Dr. Steve and Kathy Gross; and chosen grandchildren, Stephanie Gross (Jeremy) Moore and Matt Gross. This family has brought so much joy and happiness to "Flub's" life.
Pallbearers will be Butch Herb, Chuck Herb, Don Wilson, Gene Gunter, Dr. Steve Gross, Matt Gross, Tim Choate and Randy Elrod. Honorary pallbearers will be his Life Group members at MeadowBrook Church.
The family is grateful for the love and support provided by the Gross family and the wonderful care provided by Dr. Thomas D. Harper and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in "Flub's" honor to MeadowBrook Church Building Fund, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the church from noon until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020