The Rev. George O. Steakley, 89, of Gadsden, passed away September 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

