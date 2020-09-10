1/1
George Van Peace
Mr. George Van Peace, 75, of Ashville, AL, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. Greg Ashley officiating. Burial will follow at Ashville City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mr. Peace was a native of Ashville and a longtime resident of Austell, Georgia. He was a retired bindery machine operator after 40 years of service. He was a hot rod enthusiast and enjoyed woodworking.
Those preceding him in death were his wife, Lola Marie Peace; son, Derick Pressley; parents, Olive and Edgar Peace; brother, Norman Peace; and nephew, Donald Peace.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Head; grandchildren, Misty (John) House, Amanda Pressley and Dalton Pressley; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Derick and William; brother, Howell Peace; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roger Scott Peace, John House, Keith Bowers, Skylor Strickland, Glenn Gaines, Barry Smith and Greg Smith.
Special thanks is extended to his nephew, Roger Peace.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
