|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Georgia Lee Pruitt, age 77, who passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Pruitt was a member of Malone Baptist Church and a member of the Attalla Eastern Star, serving as a past Worthy Matron. She loved to attend her children's activities. She was a CNA and a caregiver for several local nursing homes. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Pruitt is survived by her husband, Frank Pruitt; son, Lory (Sherri) Pruitt; daughter, Tammy (Friedel) Pruitt; grandchild, Tamara (Michael) Cline; mother, Mary Griffith; 14 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Rhonda Fleming for caring for her mother, Mary, and for always being there in support of Tammy.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 30, 2019