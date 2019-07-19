Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Gerald Elrod Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Gerald Wayne Elrod, 53, of Glencoe, who passed away Wednesday, July 17. Rev. Scott Hassell will officiate. Burial will be at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
Gerald was employed at Anniston Army Depot for 15 years. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School (1984). He was also employed at Food World for 20 years. Gerald had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. His energy, sense of humor and compassion for others will be greatly missed.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Ray Elrod; and fiancée, Debbie Griffith.
He is survived by his mother, Minnie Elrod; brother, James Elrod; sister, Angie Broadwell (Barry); nieces and nephew, Corleigh McElroy (Caleb), Bailey Elrod, and Peyton Broadwell.
Pallbearers will be Barry Twigg, Dennis Twigg, Caleb McElroy, Barry Broadwell, Chuck Chambers and Zack Chambers.
Honorary pallbearers are his co-workers at Anniston Army Depot.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 2760 Children's Christmas Bicycle Fund, 233 N. Third St., Gadsden, AL 35902.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 19, 2019
