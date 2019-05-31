|
Gerald L. Farley, age 75, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Patton, Rev. Donald Cotton and Rev. Allen Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery #2. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , the Albertville City School System or the Bayshore Christian Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Kay Simpson Farley; daughters, Shanna (Darrin) Battles of Albertville and Jennifer (Chris) Harris of Daphne; sister, Kay (Jerry) Patton of Fort Payne; five grandchildren, Anna Catherine and Bailee Battles and Farley, Chase and Anderson Harris.
Mr. Farley was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Hoyt and Catherine Ellison Farley, was a truck driver with MBI and was a member of the Fellowship Church of Albertville.
Pallbearers include Roger Haygood, Billy Dean Nelson, Tanner Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Jeff Patton, Mark Patton, Jimmy Tillery, Wayne Farley, Greg Ellison, Clint Ellison, Barry Ellison, Brent Ellison.
Honorary Pallbearers: Donny Alverson, Tommy Simpson, Sammy Simpson, John Simpson, Ricky Simpson, Lloyd Battles, Dr. Steve Isbell, Paul Campbell, Rickey Wills, Darrin Battles, Chris Harris, Chase Harris, Anderson Harris and Harold Bobo.
Perry Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019