1/1
Gerald Ralph Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Ralph Gilbert
Gadsden - Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Gerald Ralph Gilbert, 81, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Rev. Gary Munson, Rev. Neal Ford, and Cayson Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald worked as a mechanic at Crown Motors for 43 years, and he was still working and enjoying "piddling" with small engine repair. He was a loving husband for 59 years, father, grandfather, and was the rock of his family. He served faithfully as a deacon at Smiths Chapel Missionary Baptist Church since 1971. He was a big fan of Braves baseball and Alabama football, and he enjoyed spending time with the "Old-timer gang" at Jack's.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mertie Jones Gilbert; parents, Jess and Lorene Gilbert; and siblings, Jeanette Parris, Betty Gross, Edward Gilbert, and Leon Gilbert.
Gerald is survived by his daughters, Becky (Chris) Roden and Jennifer Hall; grandchildren, Justin (Courtney) McDonald, Cayson (Julia) Hall, Catie Hall, and Christopher McDonald; great-grandchildren, Mason and Connor McDonald, Stella and Henleigh Hall; siblings, Larry (Barbara) Gilbert, Louise (Mike) McLeod, and Charles Gilbert; and close friends, Bobby Langley, Pat Thomas, and Harold Gross.
Pallbearers will be Justin McDonald, Cayson Hall, Christopher McDonald, Scott Gilbert, Steve Cornett, and Joseph Jones.
Etowah Auto Parts staff and the Jack's round table friends will be honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks to the Grandview MICU staff.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Village Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved