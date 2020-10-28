Gerald Ralph Gilbert

Gadsden - Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Gerald Ralph Gilbert, 81, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Rev. Gary Munson, Rev. Neal Ford, and Cayson Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald worked as a mechanic at Crown Motors for 43 years, and he was still working and enjoying "piddling" with small engine repair. He was a loving husband for 59 years, father, grandfather, and was the rock of his family. He served faithfully as a deacon at Smiths Chapel Missionary Baptist Church since 1971. He was a big fan of Braves baseball and Alabama football, and he enjoyed spending time with the "Old-timer gang" at Jack's.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mertie Jones Gilbert; parents, Jess and Lorene Gilbert; and siblings, Jeanette Parris, Betty Gross, Edward Gilbert, and Leon Gilbert.

Gerald is survived by his daughters, Becky (Chris) Roden and Jennifer Hall; grandchildren, Justin (Courtney) McDonald, Cayson (Julia) Hall, Catie Hall, and Christopher McDonald; great-grandchildren, Mason and Connor McDonald, Stella and Henleigh Hall; siblings, Larry (Barbara) Gilbert, Louise (Mike) McLeod, and Charles Gilbert; and close friends, Bobby Langley, Pat Thomas, and Harold Gross.

Pallbearers will be Justin McDonald, Cayson Hall, Christopher McDonald, Scott Gilbert, Steve Cornett, and Joseph Jones.

Etowah Auto Parts staff and the Jack's round table friends will be honorary pallbearers.

Special thanks to the Grandview MICU staff.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Village Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store