Gerald "Mickey" Thornton, beloved Christian, sports enthusiast, buffet lover and self-proclaimed comedian and poet, went peacefully with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Mickey graduated from the Alabama School of Trades and worked as an electrician at Revere's and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. He loved working for NASA and passed on his curiosity for learning about the universe and the wonders of science.
He will be remembered by his family as a gardener, handyman and folk artist. He enjoyed conversing with anyone, whether he knew them or not, Yet, he always had a way with making people smile.
He was a proud member of Broad Street Church of Christ. When he wasn't studying the Bible or learning how to live in God's name, he was trying to bring others unto the Lord, so that he could be with them one day in Heaven.
His spirit is carried on by his cherished wife of 47 years, Mary Ellen Thornton; daughters, Nicole Cook (Shannon) and Rachel Thornton; and grandchildren, Gabe Nash and Chelsea Yates, both of whom he loved to pick on endlessly.
He will be missed by his brothers Donald Thornton, Tim Thornton (Kelly); and sisters, Jean Amberson and Gaile Wortham (Thomas).
A celebration of Mickey's life and accomplishments will be held at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mickey would ask that everyone give back to the church, show kindness and become one step closer to living a righteous life, supported by the good will of friends and family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 20, 2019