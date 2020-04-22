|
Geraldine (Judy) Saint Cobble passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 74. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Cobble was preceded in death by her parents, Velon and Sylvia Saint; brothers, Douglas Saint, Roy Saint and Grady Saint.
She is survived by her son, Jason Cobble; daughter, Misti (Michael) Morgan; grandchildren, Brennen Cobble, Tristan Cobble and Trey Morgan; brother, Velon (Eleanor) Saint; sister, Joann Boren; sisters-in-law, Josephine Saint, Marilyn Saint and Beverly Saint; Joe Cobble and Deborah Cobble; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, beach trips and spending time with her family.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Cobble family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020