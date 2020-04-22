Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Cobble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Saint (Judy) Cobble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Saint (Judy) Cobble Obituary
Geraldine (Judy) Saint Cobble passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 74. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Cobble was preceded in death by her parents, Velon and Sylvia Saint; brothers, Douglas Saint, Roy Saint and Grady Saint.
She is survived by her son, Jason Cobble; daughter, Misti (Michael) Morgan; grandchildren, Brennen Cobble, Tristan Cobble and Trey Morgan; brother, Velon (Eleanor) Saint; sister, Joann Boren; sisters-in-law, Josephine Saint, Marilyn Saint and Beverly Saint; Joe Cobble and Deborah Cobble; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, beach trips and spending time with her family.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Cobble family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -