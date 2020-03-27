|
Funeral services for Gina Marette Copeland, 63, of Keener Community, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Keener Baptist Church. Gina will be taken home for friends to visit starting at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27. Visitation at Keener Baptist Church will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Brother Frank James and Brother Roger Graham will officiate. Burial will be at Lee Family Cemetery in Rainbow City, Alabama. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Gina was a member of Keener Baptist Church, Alabama Realtors Association, Gadsden Runners Club, and a supporter of the Etowah Baptist Missions Center. She was the race director for "Run for Glory," which benefited the Etowah Baptist Missions Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Ray Smitherman.
Gina is survived by her husband, James M. Copeland; children: Hoyt Wayne Copeland II and his wife, Katie Copeland; Carrie Lee Copeland; and Lauren Anne Copeland Crawford and her husband, William Andrew Crawford; grandson, William Andrew Crawford Jr.; mother, Patricia Smitherman; sister, Pamela Prestwood and her husband, Jimmy Prestwood; father-in-law, Wayne Copeland; mother-in-law, Helen Copeland; brother-in-law, Tim Copeland and his wife, Beth Copeland; special niece and nephew, Hoyt Edward Copeland and Anna Elyse Copeland.
Pallbearers will be Hoyt Wayne Copeland II, Tim Copeland, Jimmy Prestwood, Dan Copeland, Danny Chestnut and David Clokey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gina's memory to the Lee Family Cemetery or the Etowah Baptist Missions Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2020