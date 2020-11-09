1/1
Gina Walters
Southside - Gina Burgess Walters, age 63, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will occur at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Gina was a proud graduate of Southside High School, class of 1975. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with family and friends. She loved her family more than she loved herself and fought to stay with us as long as possible. She has been a source of strength for us all during this ordeal.
She is preceded in death by her father Jim Burgess.
Gina is survived by her husband Vernon Walters; daughter Brandi (Kenny) Clevenger; son Brian Roberts; daughter Brittney (David) Stephens; grandchildren Denver Clanton, Ellie Clevenger, Declan Roberts, and Clara Jane Stephens; mother Barbara Burgess; sister Patti Luther (Junior Terry); brothers Michael (Becky) Burgess and Jimbo (Cathy) Burgess; and soul sisters Regina Terrell, Vanessa Fordham, and Teri Davis.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Clevenger, David Stephens, Britt Burgess, Junior Terry, Mason Aulsbrook, and Ryan Hilley.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Nurses, Doctors, and staff of Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Walters family.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
