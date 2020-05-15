|
|
Ginger S. Pitts, 75, of Gadsden, AL, joined her husband in her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, May 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Number 3 Cemetery in Ballplay, AL. Rev. Joey Hanner and Rev. John Richey will officiate services. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Pitts was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Bobby Roy Pitts; father, Reynold Thornton Sewell; mother, Mildred Walker Sewell; brother, John Walker Sewell; grandparents, Leroy Box (Cornelia Hilley) Walker, Cephus (Lula) Sewell.
Ginger is survived by her children, Tammy Pitts, Kimberly Pitts and Shannon (Emma) Pitts; grandchildren, Mason Honeycutt, Vera Pitts and Henry Pitts; sister-in-law, Barbara (Brant) Jenkins; nephew, Charles Eads; and multiple nieces and cousins.
Bobby and Ginger were sweethearts four years prior to being married and attended Macedonia Baptist Church in Coates Bend. Mr. and Mrs. Pitts were married at Union Number 3 Baptist Church. After they were married, they moved to Atlanta, GA, where they raised their family. Bobby worked and retired from General Motors (Doraville, GA), and Ginger worked her entire life with Car Dealerships.
After 38 years of marriage, they decided to move back to Gadsden, AL, to build their dream home on Ginger's granddaddy Walker's home place. Mrs. Pitts was an active member in her church. She was blessed to work with The Etowah Baptist Missions Center as the financial secretary.
Ginger's favorite joys in life were her family. Her three children and three precious grandchildren were considered her best and main accomplishment in life.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 15, 2020