Gladys Lorene Bearden Teal, 94, of Attalla, AL, passed away Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, while at home and surrounded by her family.
Gladys was born December 2, 1925, to Tom and Ida Dempsy Bearden, who both preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, JT Teal; her son, Jimmy Teal; and her 4 siblings.
Gladys was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and could be found on almost every floor of the Baptist Hospital where she worked as a nurse and eventually retired.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Diane) Teal, Barbara Teal, Jerry Teal, Frances (Wilson) Roberts, Danny Teal, Julie (Mike Todd) Cramer, Lisa Lett, Eric Teal, Sissy (Phillip) Robinson and her "chosen" son, Nana Roderick McKenzie. She is also survived by her sister, Ottsie Ellison; and daughter-in-law, Tina Teal. Her legacy continues with 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express appreciation to the nurses and caregivers of Amedisys Hospice who participated in her care, and to Jay Beggs for his comforting words as she closed her eyes here on earth and opened them in the presence of our Savior.
Family will receive friends from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Attalla, AL. The Rev. Phillip Robinson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be: Nana Roderick McKenzie, Cody Morris, Colton Greer, Matthew Johnson, Tanner Bowen and Cam Mathis.
"For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." – Ephesians 2:8-9
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020