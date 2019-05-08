|
|
Gladys Louise Stullenburger, born 3/26/1932 in Keener, AL, died 5/4/2019 in Rockledge, FL.
Survived by Richard "Dick" Stullenburger, loving husband of 60 years; son, Harold Stullenburger, wife Kim, from Kissimmee, FL; daughter, Pat Monk, husband Danny, from Palm Bay, FL; daughter, Carol Touchton, husband Mike, from Lake Park, GA.
Louise had 5 granddaughters: Madison Spencer, husband Will; Taylor Stullenburger; Beth Stacy, husband Corey; Hope Moore, husband Kevin; and Samantha Beasley (deceased). She had 5 great-grandkids.
Also survived by 2 sisters, one in Alabama and one in Orlando. She had 7 brothers and 4 sisters, all deceased. Many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the (www.cancer.org).
WE LOVE YOU NOW AND FOREVER
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019