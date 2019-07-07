|
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mrs. Glenda Atchley, 70, of Gadsden, who died Friday, July 5, 2019. Ministers Chris Gallagher and Kevin Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Glenda taught school for 32 years, 28 of those years being at Hokes Bluff Elementary, where she was also a 1967 graduate. Glenda was loved by family, friends and neighbors and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basal Baker and Mary Pillitary Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Atchley; sister, Carolyn Baker; three stepchildren, Eddie Atchley, of San Diego, California, Angie Bryant of Foot Hills Ranch, California and Jon Atchley of Piedmont; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two aunts, Ida Jo Pillitary, Nancy Yvonne Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Elders and deacons of Gadsden Church of Christ.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care and the 8th floor W. Pavillion of U.A.B., and the liver clinic at Kirkland Hospital.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019