Glenda Cunningham Roberts, 78, formerly of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away peacefully at Brian Center Nursing Facility in Canton, Georgia.

Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Mack Roberts; daughters, Wendy Roberts Killian of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Kacey Roberts of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Surviving are her children, Rona Roberts, Jerrilynn Roberts and Amy Roberts of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Tracy Will Roberts of Dallas, Georgia, and Kerri Roberts Southerly of Canton, Georgia. Grandchildren include Leslie Woodward, Megan Roberts, Heather Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Matthew Martin, Bryan Southerly, Michaela Southerly, Braden Southerly, Caitlyn Killian; and many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jan Cunningham Klein Pearce of Perdido Key, Florida, Dr. Mona Cunningham Harris of Rainbow City and Scott Cunningham of Canton, Georgia.

Ms. Roberts was born to Herschel Lamar Cunningham and Alene Franklin Cunningham of Southside, Alabama. She attended Gadsden High School and was a member of Triune Baptist Church in Gadsden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside, Alabama.

