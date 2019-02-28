|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Glenn Arthur Stevens, 78, of Del City, OK, previously Gadsden, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Glenn was born in Marshall County, AL, and later in his years moved to Oklahoma, where he spent the remainder of his life. Throughout the years, he was a mechanic and a plumber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ludicy Stevens; and 8 siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Deretha Stevens; sons, Terry Stevens, Ron (Luci) Stevens; grandchildren, Justin Stevens, Ronny Stevens; sister, Sue Stevens; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 28, 2019