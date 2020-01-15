|
|
Glenn Edward Jones, 79, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1940, in Gadsden, AL, the son of William Jessie and Berlie Mae Jones. Glenn was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Alabama.
He was employed with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1962 in Akron, OH. In 1962, he transferred to Topeka, KS, then to Venezuela, then to Casa Blanca, Morocco, returning to the U.S. at Gadsden, AL, then to Mexico to serve as a Chief Chemist, and again returned to Topeka, retiring from Goodyear in 1993. After retirement, he would continue employment with Exxon Oil Company in Baytown, TX, for 10 years, retiring in 2004. He also worked for Topeka Income Tax as a tax preparer.
He was a member of Suzanne Wesley United Methodist Church and Silen Lodge No. 225 A.F. & A.M. in Topeka.
Glenn married Ruth Anne Kline in 1966 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include a son, James Southerland, Alabama; two grandchildren, Brandy Temple and Brian Temple; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grayson, Avery, Addison, Abbey and Brooke; and his sisters, Mary Bray and Nancy Simmons, both of Texas.
He was preceded in death in by his parents; and a daughter, Linda K. Temple, on September 16, 2018.
Glenn loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and 20 countries, and playing golf, particularly with the Goodyear Golfers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020