A family-only Graveside Service for Glenn F. Casey will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Williams Southside Memorial Park.

Glenn Casey, 85, of Gadsden, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Mr. Casey was born August 20, 1934, to Otis and Alma Casey. He was the husband of the late Audrey Casey.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Guy Casey and Charles Casey; and sisters, Gladys Green and Dorothy Hayes.

Surviving are his sister, Mary Gargus; stepsons, Monte (Lisa) Hill, Vincent (Carol) Hill and Charles (Kelly) Hill; stepdaughter, Catherine Akers; granddaughters, Jami (Justin) Graham, Molly (Kevin) McCain, Kati Hill, Hannah Hill, Brittany (BJ) Spruce, Andi Hill, Marisa (Blake) Sims; great-grandchildren, AJ Spruce, Kaison McCain, Wallace McCain and Paislee Sims.

Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store