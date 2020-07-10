1/
Glenn F. Casey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A family-only Graveside Service for Glenn F. Casey will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Williams Southside Memorial Park.
Glenn Casey, 85, of Gadsden, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Mr. Casey was born August 20, 1934, to Otis and Alma Casey. He was the husband of the late Audrey Casey.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Guy Casey and Charles Casey; and sisters, Gladys Green and Dorothy Hayes.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Gargus; stepsons, Monte (Lisa) Hill, Vincent (Carol) Hill and Charles (Kelly) Hill; stepdaughter, Catherine Akers; granddaughters, Jami (Justin) Graham, Molly (Kevin) McCain, Kati Hill, Hannah Hill, Brittany (BJ) Spruce, Andi Hill, Marisa (Blake) Sims; great-grandchildren, AJ Spruce, Kaison McCain, Wallace McCain and Paislee Sims.
Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved