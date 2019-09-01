|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Glenn H. Spears, 76, who peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Rev. Susan Clark will be officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memory Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mr. Spears was formerly of Piedmont, and currently had lived in Sand Rock. He was a graduate of Piedmont High School and served his country in the National Guard. He had worked for General Electric for 30 years service before retiring. He was a former member of Piedmont Congregational Holiness Church, where he taught Sunday School and was a choir leader. After retirement, he loved fishing and telling fish stories at Yellow Creek Fish Camp. He and his wife operated the fish camp for 10 years.
He was a dedicated father and husband and enjoyed Alabama football but his greatest joy was his love for Jesus. His kind and witty spirit will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Hincey Spears; his brother, AB Hincey; and sister, Lois Entrekin.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Ann Bone Spears; daughter Belinda (Bobby) Clanton, Rachael (Jeff) Lee; grandchildren, Leslie (Scott) Hopper, Nathan (Haley) Lee, and Jessica Lee; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hudson Hopper; brother, Jimmy (Pauline) Spears; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 1, 2019