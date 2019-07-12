Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Diane Lutes Holman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Diane Lutes Holman Obituary
Gloria Diane Lutes Holman of Attalla, Alabama, died July 2, 2019, at the age of 72. She retired from Goodyear in 2011.
Gloria was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas David; parents, J.C. and Dorothy; brother, Gary; and sister, Susan. She is survived by sons, Craig and Clint; grandchildren, Jordan, Luke and Bella; sisters, Rita, Myra, Debora and Dawn; and brother, Gregory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thanks to the caregivers, her sister Debora and Tammy Dillard.
Morgan Funeral Chapel announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now