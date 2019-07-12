|
|
Gloria Diane Lutes Holman of Attalla, Alabama, died July 2, 2019, at the age of 72. She retired from Goodyear in 2011.
Gloria was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas David; parents, J.C. and Dorothy; brother, Gary; and sister, Susan. She is survived by sons, Craig and Clint; grandchildren, Jordan, Luke and Bella; sisters, Rita, Myra, Debora and Dawn; and brother, Gregory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thanks to the caregivers, her sister Debora and Tammy Dillard.
Morgan Funeral Chapel announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 12, 2019