Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Gloria Jean Dollar Obituary
Gloria Jean Dollar, 77, of Attalla, Alabama, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed her family and her animals, outdoors and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nolan Dollar; father, Sam Holbrook; mother, Katrina F. Holbrook; and son-in-law, Jimmy W. Prince.
She is survived by her children, Marisa Potapowicz, Alicia Prince and Krista Dollar; grandchildren, Cory Potapowicz, Carl Tyler Dollar, Raven (Jeremy) Simmons, Adam (Amber) Sprinkle, Jerri (Zack) Bain and Cortni Potapowicz; great-grandchildren, Brantley Sprinkle and Barret Bain; sisters, Shirley Wortham, Dianne Griffith, Dani (Roy) Burke; brother, Talmadge (Sue) Holbrook; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys, nurse Kari Hopper, Brother Larry Garrard, Julia Crosson and Meri Renfroe.
The family has chosen cremation and will have a family memorial service later.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to in her name.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019
