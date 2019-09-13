|
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Gloria Joyce Gibson, 68, of Glencoe, who passed away September 9. Rev. Steve Bush will officiate. Burial will be at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services directing.
Mrs. Gibson was a graduate of Douglas High School, worked at the Gadsden Times a few years, and for 20 years worked at Gulf State Steel. She graduated from Gadsden State to work as a medical assistant with an associate's degree. She worked for over 10 years for Doctor's Med Care in Jacksonville and Gadsden.
Joyce loved everyone. She never met a stranger and was always willing to share her faith in Jesus. She loved to serve the community in her local church by singing in the choir, going on multiple mission trips, assisting in showers and weddings, teaching Sunday School, and socializing with all her family and friends.
Joyce was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, in-law, friend, and especially a grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and everyone heard about them. Her love and care for others came from a heart to make others feel loved and allow Christ to live through her. Her loving spirit and smile was contagious and will be missed by so many.
Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tommy Gibson; mother, Esther Jolley; father, Jack Jolley; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jolley.
Mrs. Gibson is survived by her brothers and sisters, Ralph (Kim) Jolley, Ernest Jolley, Linda (BC) Pearce and Juanita (Danny) Guffey; daughter, Misty (Randy) Bush; grandchildren, Prescott and Lexy Bush; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Prescott Bush, Terry Cannady, Greg Garrett, Frank Scott, Kermit Hall, Nickey Scott; and honorary pallbearer Brian Dunn.
Special thanks to David and Faye Hindsman with love and support; Alacare Hospice staff and Compassus Hospice staff; East Glen nursing staff; precious sitters Myra, Marie, Sarah, Nan, Jean and multiple others who loved on her for countless hours; special thanks to so many church friends and family with visits and many prayers.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019