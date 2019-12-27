Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Attalla, AL
Grace Ann Mynatt Coplin


1942 - 2019
Grace Ann Mynatt Coplin Obituary
Grace Ann Mynatt Coplin was born March 25, 1942, in Talladega, Alabama, and passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at age 77 in Glen Rose, Texas, after battling a chronic illness. A Memorial Service is being held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Attalla, Alabama.
Ann was raised in Attalla, Alabama, where she attended Etowah High School, graduating in the spring of 1960. She later practiced as a Respiratory Therapist Assistant and a Pharmacy Technician Assistant across the South.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Clark Howell and Sophie Ellen Mynatt.
She is survived by her sisters, Donnie Brothers (Jack) and Sarah Seals, both of Granbury, Texas; and brother, Robert Mynatt (Elaine) of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, she was loved and cherished by nieces and nephews, Sarah Catherine "Salli" Patrick (David), Sandra Alison Payne and Jack Scott Brothers (Vicky), all of Texas, and Timothy Howell Mynatt of Birmingham. She also was adored by many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Ann served our Lord Jesus Christ as a lifelong Methodist, attending the First United Methodist Church in Attalla for the better part of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the First Methodist Church, Attalla, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019
