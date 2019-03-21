Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Grace Barnes Obituary
Grace Barnes, 77, of Ashville, passed away March 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at noon Friday, March 22, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tony Layton officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barnes was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She worked at Ashville Lunchroom, where she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Flora Ingle; brother, Bud Ingle; sisters, Imagene LaPlant, Lorraine Hill and Margaret Barnes.
She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Barnes; daughter, Gloria (Tony) Layton; granddaughter, Denise (John) Bell; great-granddaughter, Malea Bell; grandson, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Layton; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gavin; brother, Ray (Norma) Ingle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019
