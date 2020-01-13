Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Gracelyn Faith "Gracie" Shaw Obituary
Funeral service for Gracelyn "Gracie" Faith Shaw, 3, of Gadsden will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with Brother Adam Thornton officiating the service.
Burial will follow in Glencoe Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Gracie passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Left to cherish her sweet memory is her mother, Amanda Shaw; her brother, Clayton Shaw; her grandparents, Nancy Humphrey and Randy Humphrey; and her uncle, Jason Humphrey (Nikki).
Gracie was a happy and loving little girl. She loved to be with her family. She was a treasured daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece. She was crazy about her brother.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the doctor and nurses at Children's Hospital, especially her nurses, Chris Jensen and Tanya Nolan.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com. Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 13, 2020
