Funeral services will be noon Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Grady Bill Elkins, age 95, of Gadsden, who went home to be with The Lord at 5 minutes till 5 on the evening of June 29, 2020. Five meaning grace, God gave him dying grace for when it was time. He was the bravest man we knew. The Patriarch of the family. Reverend James O. Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Angeline Elkins, his wife of 63 years; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Brooke Tisdale.

He is survived by children, Bennett (Mexie) Elkins, Teresa (Robert) Danehower, Patricia (Heath) Usry; grandchildren, Sherry (Wes) Weems, Kristi (Brian) Tisdale, Greg (Amanda) Danehower, Regina (John) Karr and Melody (John) Pilkington; great-grandchildren, Brittany Weems, Cody Weems, Chloe Danehower, Lexie, Cayman Tisdale, Sarah Karr and Hannah Pilkington; and a host of nieces and nephews. We want to give special thanks and recognition to Carolyn Dutton, who has been more than a friend. She has been a gracious, kind and compassionate companion to our father and has gone above and beyond caring for and loving us all.

He accepted Jesus Christ into his heart at age 55, kneeling down in the hallway of the barn by his tractor. Joined and was baptized at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. He was a faithful member for years in The Men's Sunday School Class and was currently a Sunday School member of The Church at Wills Creek Sunday School. He also enjoyed visiting Higher Ground Baptist Church. He proudly participated in many Veteran events and walked the entire parade route even in his 90s.

One of the most memorable was presenting the American Flag alongside one of his dearest friends Rev. Albert Morgan presenting the Christian Flag at a veterans celebration at Higher Ground. He was a true patriot because he believed in what America stands for.

Served as a corporal in WWII in The United States Army Amphibious Engineer – Land, Sea and Air. He was our hero. Worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. of Gadsden for over 37 years. When he retired in 1980 at age 55, he never slowed down. He also owned and operated a Pure service station on East Broad Street. Always enjoyed tinkering with, and racing cars. He was a great carpenter, mechanic, plumber and electrician. There was nothing he could not fix.

He also had a God-given calling to help and rescue animals through the years. He was president of The Glencoe Saddle Club, and a member of The Racking Horse Breeders Association, winning many awards and championships with his beautiful Tennessee Walking Horse, "Molly Darlin," throughout the United States in the show pleasure division. His spiritual gift from The Lord was helping (1 Cor. 12:28). If anyone called him, no matter what time, day or night, he would drop whatever he was doing and go to help, even if it meant going to the ends of the earth to be there for them.

He enjoyed the life God gave him. He loved to fellowship with his friends at the senior citizens center. Most of all, he loved The Lord, and he loved his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all. He would say, "This life is short, be good to one another."

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be required.

