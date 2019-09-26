|
Mr. Grady Lee Abernathy Jr., 67, of Rainbow City, passed away September 24, 2019.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Oak Hill Cemetery (2505 Fourth St. NW, Attalla, AL 35954). According to his wishes, no public visitation will be held.
Mr. Abernathy is survived by sons, Daniel Abernathy (Kristy) and Grady Abernathy III (Amber); daughter, Christy McClellan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Eula Lyles and Janice Farlett; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 26, 2019