|
|
Gregg Allen Fleming, 70, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and formerly of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home in Bellefontaine. He was born May 21, 1949, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Harry R. and Ruth I. (Sloan) Fleming. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Kim (Jill) Fleming.
He is survived by his children, Melissa (Jim) Dixon of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Eric (Kathy) Fleming of Russells Point, Ohio, Landon Fleming of Gadsden, Alabama, and Zoe Fleming of Gadsden, Alabama; four grandchildren, Tasha (Chris) Carpenter of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Ashley Fleming of Hilliard, Ohio, Sydney (Layne) Harpest of West Mansfield, Ohio, and Joel Dixon of Bellefontaine, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Nolan Carpenter; a sister, Cheryl (Daren) Fogle of Kenton, Ohio; and brothers, Chris Fleming of Argenta, Illinois, Steve (Sharon) Fleming of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mike (Jeannie Whitmer) Fleming of Louisville, Kentucky; special friend, Kay King of Southside, Alabama; and dear loving friend, Tamara Fleming of West Mansfield, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Gregg graduated from Buckeye Local High School in 1967. Following graduation, he worked for Super Foods, Indian Lake Insurance and Honda. After 25 years with Honda of America Mfg. in Ohio and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, he retired. In his spare time, Gregg enjoyed his family, children, grand- and great-grandchildren, golfing, walking, working outdoors and traveling. He was also an avid Ohio State football fan, attending many games.
Gregg was a very attentive, dedicated and loving person, who cared very deeply for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and respected him.
Pastor Bill Snyder will officiate a funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Association, c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311; or the James Cancer Hospital, c/o Dr. Vinay Puduvalli, M410 Starling Loving Hall, 320 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.
Funeral Arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019