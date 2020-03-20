|
Gregg Stuart Compton, 53, of Attalla, passed away March 14, 2020. He was born February 25, 1967, to Giles Roy and Martha Compton – the fourth of five sons. His only sister, Andra Dee, passed away in 1999.
Gregg was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been baptized by his father at the age of 8.
Gregg was a very successful car salesman and restaurant server. He was very charismatic and always enjoyed meeting people. He graduated Kathleen High School, Lakeland, FL. He attended UAB and Central Alabama Community College, where he made the Dean's List. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Giles Roy Compton Jr.; sister, Andra Dee Compton (Scott) Estrella; and brothers, David Martin and Trent Marlon Compton. He married Christine Cummings in Attalla, AL. They were later divorced. They had two sons, Logan Giles (Michaela) of California, and Christian Compton of Tooele, UT, both of whom serve in the U.S. Navy. He married Sara and adopted her son, Nate. He and Sara had a son, Seth, and were later divorced. He married Catherine Giles on Nov. 6, 2009, in Birmingham, AL. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Compton of Attalla, AL; sons, Logan, Christian, Nate and Seth; mother, Martha Dell (Marcum) Compton Deerman; brothers, Roger (Tamessa) Compton, of Micco, FL, Scott (Terri) Compton, of Austin, TX; and aunt, Barbara Burdick (Bob) of Layton, UT.
Gregg also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., under the direction of Bishop Kimball of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2020