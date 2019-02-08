Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
East Gadsden, AL
Gregory F. Howell Jr. Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for Gregory F. Howell Jr. is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, East Gadsden, Rev. Larry Weathers, pastor. Repast immediately following service.
Greg transitioned this earthly life Feb. 3, 2019. He leaves to mourn his passing two sisters "Vicky" {Dr. OlaOshun Victoria Howell Lakesin} of Atlanta and "Cindy" {Mrs. Cindy Howell-Steele}; brother-in-law, Mr. Larry Steele of Nashville, Tennessee; nephew, Samaroo "Sam" Lokenauth and wife, Sonya, of Atlanta; niece, Khadijah Lakesi-League, who he affectionately called "Shey Shey," and husband, Saeed, of Nashville; a paternal cousin, longtime friend and buddy, Cedric Veasy of Gadsden/Boaz; Regina Veasy, Maxine Veasy, both of Detroit; great-nieces and nephews, Sarah Lokenauth, Kymani Akinjide League, Carlos Lokenauth, Khareem League, Renee Victoria Lokenauth, Serenity Orisade League; tons of Croft and Adams Clan cousins; dear friends, loved ones and Nurse Lori Woods of Adoration Home Health, Nashville, professional nurse and caregiver who stuck with Greg on the rough side of the mountain.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust," www.adams-buggs.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019
