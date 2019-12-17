|
Funeral service for Mr. Gregory Hayden Bobbitt, 57, of the Sand Rock community, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, with Brother Gary McCurdy officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Sand Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Bobbitt passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Betty Bobbitt.
Left to cherish his memories are his aunts, Maxie Johnson and Sandra Carnes; and a host of cousins.
Greg was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He was a member of Lebanon Church of Christ. He was also a member of Sand Rock Masonic Lodge.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Bradley, David Battles, Anthony Butler, Ron Uhm, Wayne Gibson and Dave Bobbitt.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, and a special thank you to Jennifer Reynolds. Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 17, 2019