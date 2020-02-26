|
|
Mr. Grier Ellis Buff, 92, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Craig Carlisle will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Buff was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, on October 5, 1927. He was a graduate of Morganton High School and joined the Army in 1945. He graduated from North Carolina State, where he received his degree as an Electrical Engineer with honors and graduated CUM LAUDE. He was a member of ETA KAPPA NU and PHI KAPPA PHI. Mr. Buff retired from Gulf State Steel in 1990. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He loved his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Laura Buff; parents, Marvin and Florence Buff; and sisters, Modene Willix and Evone Smith.
Mr. Buff is survived by his wife of 72 years, Merle Clay Buff; sons, Garry Buff, Larry (Lydia) Buff, Alan Buff, Randy (June) Buff and Gerald Buff; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Buff; and sister, Louise Segar.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2020