Mr. Grover C. Booker, age 86, of Gadsden, passed away on June 18, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at First Baptist Church Green Pastures with Rev. Henry Sterling officiating. Interment will follow in Montevallo, AL, at the Alabama National Cemetery with Military Honors.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Natile Booker of Gadsden; two sons, Jerry Booker and Eli (Janice) Booker, both of Gadsden; stepchildren, Mendell Similton-Jones, Genoa Heard Similton, Shelia Similton. He leaves 41 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the family's home at 610 Ansley St., Gadsden, AL 35903. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019
