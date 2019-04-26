|
Guinevere Margaret Ellis, 92, Gadsden, died Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born January 12, 1927, in Seattle, Washington.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses 66 years ago and served as a pioneer, full time minister, for some 40 years in California.
She leaves to cherish many pleasant memories, sons, David (Tammy) Ellis, Roy Ellis; grandchildren, Aaron (Susan) Ellis, Joel (Katie) Ellis, Jason (Sarah) Ellis, Matthew Ellis, Nathan (Christine) Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Cassandra (Josh) Reynolds, Luke (Hannah) Ellis; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane, Pat and Cathy; special friends, Kathy Ellis, April Austin and Terry Ellis; a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
As per request of the decedent, a private memorial service will be held at a future date. The family is looking forward to welcoming her back in the resurrection in the restored Paradise Earth.
Cremation Service provided by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. "Competent service you have come to know and trust."
www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019