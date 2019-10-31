|
Infant Gunner Scott Walker, 4 months, of Talladega, Alabama, passed away on October 29, 2019, at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.
He is survived by his parents, Haden and Libbie Walker; brother, Noah Bryce Walker; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Walker, Mr. and Mrs. Rick McDill, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lackey; great-grandmother, Dorothea "Nana" Parker; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Sizemore; five uncles; and one aunt.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, November 1, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Joel Davis officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's of Alabama.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 31, 2019