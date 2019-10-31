Home

POWERED BY

Services
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunner Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunner Scott Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunner Scott Walker Obituary
Infant Gunner Scott Walker, 4 months, of Talladega, Alabama, passed away on October 29, 2019, at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.
He is survived by his parents, Haden and Libbie Walker; brother, Noah Bryce Walker; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Walker, Mr. and Mrs. Rick McDill, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lackey; great-grandmother, Dorothea "Nana" Parker; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Sizemore; five uncles; and one aunt.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, November 1, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Joel Davis officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's of Alabama.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -