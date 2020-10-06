Guy Edward Hester, 88, of Gadsden, went to be with his Lord on October 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Pastor Tim Holland and Dale Butler will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mr. Hester was a Christian man who attended Alabama City Bible Church. He served in the Army and was a Korean veteran. He was a diehard Auburn fan and loved to play golf. He loved to travel, and if he wasn't in the mountains, he was usually cruising on the sea with his family.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Fate and Maggie Hester; five brothers, Benny, Lonnie, George, Leon, and Ralph; three sisters, Hazel Harold, Loree Bruce, and Margie White; and his oldest grandson, Charles Allen Roberts.

He is survived by the love of his life of 65 years, Audrey; six daughters he was so proud of: Ann (Danny) Roberts, Brenda Crowe, Jean Price, Tonya (Jim) Bogle, Kim (John) McClain, and Mateen Hester; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Hester and Donnie Hester; one sister, Juanita (Maurice) Marty; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his six daughters.

The family would like to thank all of his special friends and Encompass Hospice Care.

The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store