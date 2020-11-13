1/1
Guy Powell
Guy Powell
Gadsden - Graveside services will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Crestwood Cemetery for Guy Weston Powell, age 94, who passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Rev. Thom Harrison will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Powell was a veteran of World War II, serving in Japan. He loved to tell tales of his adventures overseas. He loved old western shows and movies, and Alabama Football. He retired from Goodyear after serving almost 40 years.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; son, Guy DeLynn Powell; and daughter, Emily Chandler.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Anita Powell; daughter, Deborah (Chris) Steward; grandchildren, James Powell, Jason Powell, April Labretone; Jeffrey Labretone, Hunter Steward, Carter Steward, and Clinton Steward; great grandchildren, Noah, Grace and JP Powell; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will accept friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
