Gwendolyn Pippin Greene, 92, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, formerly of Gadsden, Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Jeanette Greene Allen, Rose Mary Greene Blackmon, both of Gadsden, and Anna R Farmer, Richard Greene, both of Philadelphia, PA.
She was preceded in death by parents, Earnest Pippin and Mary Lou Pippin.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, with burial at Rolling Green Cemetery, West Chester, PA. Slater Funeral Home, Philadelphia, PA, directing.
West Gadsden Funeral Home announcing. 2118 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, AL; 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 30, 2020