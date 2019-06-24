|
|
Gwendylon Denice Woods, 51, Leesburg, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Scottsboro, AL. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Adams-Buggs Chapel, John Clayton and Quaqqi Covington, officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her parents, Thomas and Constance Wyatt Woods, Leesburg; uncles: John Albert Woods, Birmingham, Johnny Wyatt, adopted uncle, Harry (Peggy) Cowser, all of Centre, Samuel Wyatt, Gadsden, Alton Wyatt, Atlanta; aunts: Gail (Jimmy Lee) Jacobs, Marcia Kendricks, Gadsden, Sharron (Gus) Payne, Birmingham, Tammy (Nico) Covington, Cave Springs, Alloson (Ronnie) Bowers, Centre; great-aunt, Eunice Moore, Gadsden; a host of other relatives and friends.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service is in charge. Competent service you have come to know and trust. adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 24, 2019