Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Hamlin Barry Gray Jr.


1957 - 2019
Hamlin Barry Gray Jr. Obituary
Hamlin Barry Gray Jr., 62, of Gadsden, was born January 9, 1957, and passed away December 15, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Private family graveside at Ten Island Cemetery.
Hamlin was retired from Tennessee Valley Authority and had been battling a long-term illness with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Gray; and sisters, Judy Smith and Phyllis Gray.
Hamlin is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Anita Gray; daughter, Brooke (Tommy) Ponder; son, Cody (Kim) Gray; father, Hamlin Gray Sr.; brothers, Steve Gray and Alfie Gray; sisters, Rita Jenkins, Kay Matherly, Shirley Gilliland and Doris Hill; grandchildren, Lucas Myrick, Karley Ponder, Conner Ponder and Kaci Gray.
Pallbearers will be family.
Special thanks to Walnut Park Baptist Church, Preacher Roger Collins, and family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 17, 2019
