1/
Hanna Ayed Alhijazeen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hanna Ayed Alhijazeen
Hanna Ayed Alhijazeen, passed away October 29, 2020 while visiting family in Jordan. He was born January 1, 1933. He was a resident of Gadsden over twenty years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eideh Alhijazeen. He is survived by his sons Musa Alhijazeen, Jordan, Dawood Alhajazin, Saudi Arabia, Maher Alhajazin, Gadsden, Main Alhijazin, Birmingham, Moaen Alhegazen, Gadsden, and Jamil Alhijazeen, Gadsden. He is survived by his daughters Majedah Alhijazeen, Jordan, Abeer Alhijazeen, California, and Rania Alhijazeen, Jordan. He had six daughters-in-law and three sons-in-law. He was a beloved grandfather to 34 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Saint James Catholic Church. He will be interred at Williams Southside Memorial Park following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden, AL. House of Solace Funeral Services in charge 901 Tuscaloosa Ave. Gadsden, AL 35901 256-646-6976

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
My condolences to the entire Alhijazeen family. As a member of St. James Catholic Church, I so loved to sit near Mr. Alhijazeen as he was such a devout man and always spoke to our Lord and throughout the Mass in his native language. You could tell he was very proud of his family and when with them...seemed to always be right at the sides of his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him and by those like myself, who drew comfort with his presence. Much love, Lora and the entire Ramsey family. ❤
Lora Ramsey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved