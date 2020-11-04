Hanna Ayed Alhijazeen

Hanna Ayed Alhijazeen, passed away October 29, 2020 while visiting family in Jordan. He was born January 1, 1933. He was a resident of Gadsden over twenty years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eideh Alhijazeen. He is survived by his sons Musa Alhijazeen, Jordan, Dawood Alhajazin, Saudi Arabia, Maher Alhajazin, Gadsden, Main Alhijazin, Birmingham, Moaen Alhegazen, Gadsden, and Jamil Alhijazeen, Gadsden. He is survived by his daughters Majedah Alhijazeen, Jordan, Abeer Alhijazeen, California, and Rania Alhijazeen, Jordan. He had six daughters-in-law and three sons-in-law. He was a beloved grandfather to 34 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Saint James Catholic Church. He will be interred at Williams Southside Memorial Park following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden, AL. House of Solace Funeral Services in charge 901 Tuscaloosa Ave. Gadsden, AL 35901 256-646-6976



