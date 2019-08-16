|
|
Mr. Harlan Ford, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 14, 2019.
Harlan was born June 22, 1941, in Gadsden, Alabama, to J.C. and Rachel Ford. He was retired from Modern Heating and Cooling. He was also a founding member of the Egypt Volunteer Fire Department, where he served faithfully for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Norma Aylene (Farr) Ford; daughter, Kellie Terry (Scotty); son, Chris (Jeni); two grandchildren, Janelle and Joseph; and one brother, Leon Ford (Marie).
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with a graveside service at Gunter Mountain Memorial Gardens in Swearengin at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16. A funeral procession will leave the Grant Memorial Chapel at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be members of the Egypt Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to the Egypt Volunteer Fire Department, 560 Mt. Pleasant Road, Altoona, AL 35952.
The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the members of the Egypt Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Egypt Community.
Arrangements Entrusted to Grant Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019