|
|
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Village Chapel for Harley Gene Mayo, 62, Altoona, who died Monday, August 26, 2019. Eric Murphy and Reverend Joe Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Samuels Chapel Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Harley was a loving and devoted father and pawpaw; he lived for his children and grandchildren. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He spent a lot of time buying, selling and trading at flea markets, and he loved "junking."
Mr. Mayo was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Minnie Jo Mayo; nephew, Richard Brown; and uncle, Harold Mayo.
He is survived by his children, Eric (Lanitta) Murphy and Crystal (Jayson) Dunlap; grandchildren, Garret, Denver, Junuh, Everett, Paul, Adyson, Tristan and Korbyn; sister, Becky (James) Carroll; niece, Jamie Durham; close friend, Kent Archer; mother of his children, Paula Mayo; and a host of extended family.
Flowers may be accepted, or memorials may be made to .
Pallbearers will be J.D. Hope, Sam Clayton, Eric Battles, Jayson Dunlap, Kent Archer and Garret Murphy. Harold Bickerstaff will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Special thanks to the staffs of Princeton Baptist MICU and Compassus Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2019